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GBIL: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF
GBIL exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.96 and at a high of 99.97.
Follow Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBIL News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GBIL stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock is priced at 99.96 today. It trades within 99.96 - 99.97, yesterday's close was 99.92, and trading volume reached 680. The live price chart of GBIL shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF is currently valued at 99.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track GBIL movements.
How to buy GBIL stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF shares at the current price of 99.96. Orders are usually placed near 99.96 or 100.26, while 680 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBIL stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.85 - 100.26 and current price 99.96. Many compare 0.08% and 0.03% before placing orders at 99.96 or 100.26. Explore the GBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the past year was 100.26. Within 99.85 - 100.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) over the year was 99.85. Comparing it with the current 99.96 and 99.85 - 100.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBIL stock split?
Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.92, and 0.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 99.92
- Open
- 99.96
- Bid
- 99.96
- Ask
- 100.26
- Low
- 99.96
- High
- 99.97
- Volume
- 680
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.03%
- Year Change
- 0.07%