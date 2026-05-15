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FTXN: First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
FTXN exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.03 and at a high of 36.59.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTXN News
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTXN stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock is priced at 36.18 today. It trades within 36.03 - 36.59, yesterday's close was 36.49, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of FTXN shows these updates.
Does First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is currently valued at 36.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.10% and USD. View the chart live to track FTXN movements.
How to buy FTXN stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF shares at the current price of 36.18. Orders are usually placed near 36.18 or 36.48, while 100 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow FTXN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTXN stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.48 - 40.13 and current price 36.18. Many compare -1.68% and 0.50% before placing orders at 36.18 or 36.48. Explore the FTXN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the past year was 40.13. Within 26.48 - 40.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) over the year was 26.48. Comparing it with the current 36.18 and 26.48 - 40.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTXN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTXN stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.49, and 25.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.49
- Open
- 36.23
- Bid
- 36.18
- Ask
- 36.48
- Low
- 36.03
- High
- 36.59
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- -1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 25.10%