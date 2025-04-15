- Overview
FSCO: FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock
FSCO exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.27 and at a high of 6.52.
Follow FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSCO stock price today?
FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock stock is priced at 6.44 today. It trades within 6.27 - 6.52, yesterday's close was 6.51, and trading volume reached 872. The live price chart of FSCO shows these updates.
Does FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock stock pay dividends?
FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock is currently valued at 6.44.
How to buy FSCO stock?
You can buy FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock shares at the current price of 6.44.
How to invest into FSCO stock?
Investing in FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 5.30 - 7.57 and current price 6.44.
What are FS Credit Opportunities Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. in the past year was 7.57. Within 5.30 - 7.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are FS Credit Opportunities Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) over the year was 5.30. Comparing it with the current 6.44 and 5.30 - 7.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSCO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSCO stock split?
FS Credit Opportunities Corp Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically.
- Previous Close
- 6.51
- Open
- 6.44
- Bid
- 6.44
- Ask
- 6.74
- Low
- 6.27
- High
- 6.52
- Volume
- 872
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- -6.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.74%
- Year Change
- -2.87%
