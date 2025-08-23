QuotesSections
FNY: First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

89.94 USD 0.28 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNY exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.38 and at a high of 89.95.

Follow First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
89.38 89.95
Year Range
64.85 90.80
Previous Close
90.22
Open
89.52
Bid
89.94
Ask
90.24
Low
89.38
High
89.95
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
4.17%
6 Months Change
20.66%
Year Change
12.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev