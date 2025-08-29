QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FNY
FNY: First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

91.85 USD 0.22 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FNY ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.54 e ad un massimo di 92.22.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.54 92.22
Intervallo Annuale
64.85 92.32
Chiusura Precedente
92.07
Apertura
92.22
Bid
91.85
Ask
92.15
Minimo
91.54
Massimo
92.22
Volume
20
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
6.38%
Variazione Semestrale
23.22%
Variazione Annuale
15.39%
21 settembre, domenica