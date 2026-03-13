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FMNY: First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

26.45 USD 0.05 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FMNY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.40 and at a high of 26.47.

Follow First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FMNY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FMNY stock price today?

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock is priced at 26.45 today. It trades within 26.40 - 26.47, yesterday's close was 26.40, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of FMNY shows these updates.

Does First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF is currently valued at 26.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.40% and USD. View the chart live to track FMNY movements.

How to buy FMNY stock?

You can buy First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF shares at the current price of 26.45. Orders are usually placed near 26.45 or 26.75, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FMNY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FMNY stock?

Investing in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.78 - 27.17 and current price 26.45. Many compare 0.53% and -2.43% before placing orders at 26.45 or 26.75. Explore the FMNY price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the past year was 27.17. Within 25.78 - 27.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (FMNY) over the year was 25.78. Comparing it with the current 26.45 and 25.78 - 27.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMNY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FMNY stock split?

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.40, and 2.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.40 26.47
Year Range
25.78 27.17
Previous Close
26.40
Open
26.45
Bid
26.45
Ask
26.75
Low
26.40
High
26.47
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
0.53%
6 Months Change
-2.43%
Year Change
2.40%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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