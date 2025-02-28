Currencies / FITBP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FITBP: Fifth Third Bancorp - Depositary Shares each representing 1/40t
24.90 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FITBP exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.76 and at a high of 24.90.
Follow Fifth Third Bancorp - Depositary Shares each representing 1/40t dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FITBP News
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:FITB)
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Undercovered Dozen: Delek Logistics, Perma-Fix, Consolidated Water, Rockwell Automation +
- Artisan Value Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:APFWX)
- John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRBAX)
- John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JVMAX)
Daily Range
24.76 24.90
Year Range
23.04 25.65
- Previous Close
- 24.87
- Open
- 24.85
- Bid
- 24.90
- Ask
- 25.20
- Low
- 24.76
- High
- 24.90
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.30%
- Year Change
- -2.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%