- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FEMR: Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF
FEMR exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.96 and at a high of 40.43.
Follow Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEMR stock price today?
Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 40.37 today. It trades within 39.96 - 40.43, yesterday's close was 40.03, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of FEMR shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 40.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FEMR movements.
How to buy FEMR stock?
You can buy Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 40.37. Orders are usually placed near 40.37 or 40.67, while 43 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow FEMR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEMR stock?
Investing in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.72 - 44.40 and current price 40.37. Many compare 3.67% and 8.99% before placing orders at 40.37 or 40.67. Explore the FEMR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 44.40. Within 32.72 - 44.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) over the year was 32.72. Comparing it with the current 40.37 and 32.72 - 44.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEMR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEMR stock split?
Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.03, and 9.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.03
- Open
- 40.43
- Bid
- 40.37
- Ask
- 40.67
- Low
- 39.96
- High
- 40.43
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.99%
- Year Change
- 9.99%