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FDRX: Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF
FDRX exchange rate has changed by -18.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.21 and at a high of 18.42.
Follow Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDRX stock price today?
Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.42 today. It trades within 18.21 - 18.42, yesterday's close was 22.48, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDRX shows these updates.
Does Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.88% and USD. View the chart live to track FDRX movements.
How to buy FDRX stock?
You can buy Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.42. Orders are usually placed near 18.42 or 18.72, while 2 and 1.15% show market activity. Follow FDRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDRX stock?
Investing in Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.92 - 26.20 and current price 18.42. Many compare -17.62% and 0.33% before placing orders at 18.42 or 18.72. Explore the FDRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF in the past year was 26.20. Within 16.92 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF (FDRX) over the year was 16.92. Comparing it with the current 18.42 and 16.92 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDRX stock split?
Founder-Led 2X Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.48, and -27.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.48
- Open
- 18.21
- Bid
- 18.42
- Ask
- 18.72
- Low
- 18.21
- High
- 18.42
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -18.06%
- Month Change
- -17.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.33%
- Year Change
- -27.88%