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EUHY: iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF
EUHY exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.39 and at a high of 53.44.
Follow iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EUHY stock price today?
iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock is priced at 53.44 today. It trades within 53.39 - 53.44, yesterday's close was 53.37, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of EUHY shows these updates.
Does iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF is currently valued at 53.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track EUHY movements.
How to buy EUHY stock?
You can buy iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF shares at the current price of 53.44. Orders are usually placed near 53.44 or 53.74, while 38 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow EUHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUHY stock?
Investing in iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.92 - 55.07 and current price 53.44. Many compare 0.38% and 0.28% before placing orders at 53.44 or 53.74. Explore the EUHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF in the past year was 55.07. Within 51.92 - 55.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF (EUHY) over the year was 51.92. Comparing it with the current 53.44 and 51.92 - 55.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUHY stock split?
iShares, Inc. - iShares Euro High Yield Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.37, and -2.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.37
- Open
- 53.41
- Bid
- 53.44
- Ask
- 53.74
- Low
- 53.39
- High
- 53.44
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.28%
- Year Change
- -2.20%