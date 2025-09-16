QuotesSections
Currencies / ETHV
ETHV

65.79 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETHV exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.77 and at a high of 66.08.

Daily Range
64.77 66.08
Year Range
21.32 71.17
Previous Close
65.83
Open
66.04
Bid
65.79
Ask
66.09
Low
64.77
High
66.08
Volume
503
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
139.76%
Year Change
72.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%