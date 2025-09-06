QuotesSections
Currencies / ETHO
ETHO: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

63.06 USD 0.47 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETHO exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.06 and at a high of 63.18.

Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ETHO stock price today?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock is priced at 63.06 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 63.53, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ETHO shows these updates.

Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF is currently valued at 63.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.08% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHO movements.

How to buy ETHO stock?

You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 63.06. Orders are usually placed near 63.06 or 63.36, while 2 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow ETHO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ETHO stock?

Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.27 - 64.71 and current price 63.06. Many compare 1.91% and 15.62% before placing orders at 63.06 or 63.36. Explore the ETHO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the past year was 64.71. Within 47.27 - 64.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) over the year was 47.27. Comparing it with the current 63.06 and 47.27 - 64.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ETHO stock split?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.53, and 7.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
63.06 63.18
Year Range
47.27 64.71
Previous Close
63.53
Open
63.18
Bid
63.06
Ask
63.36
Low
63.06
High
63.18
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
1.91%
6 Months Change
15.62%
Year Change
7.08%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8