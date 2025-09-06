시세섹션
통화 / ETHO
ETHO: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

63.53 USD 0.25 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ETHO 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.25이고 고가는 63.53이었습니다.

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is ETHO stock price today?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock is priced at 63.53 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 63.28, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ETHO shows these updates.

Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF is currently valued at 63.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.88% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHO movements.

How to buy ETHO stock?

You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 63.53. Orders are usually placed near 63.53 or 63.83, while 4 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow ETHO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ETHO stock?

Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.27 - 64.71 and current price 63.53. Many compare 2.67% and 16.48% before placing orders at 63.53 or 63.83. Explore the ETHO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the past year was 64.71. Within 47.27 - 64.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) over the year was 47.27. Comparing it with the current 63.53 and 47.27 - 64.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ETHO stock split?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.28, and 7.88% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
63.25 63.53
년간 변동
47.27 64.71
이전 종가
63.28
시가
63.51
Bid
63.53
Ask
63.83
저가
63.25
고가
63.53
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
2.67%
6개월 변동
16.48%
년간 변동율
7.88%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8