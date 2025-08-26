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EMQQ: Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The)
EMQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.69 and at a high of 34.90.
Follow Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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EMQQ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMQQ stock price today?
Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) stock is priced at 34.76 today. It trades within 34.69 - 34.90, yesterday's close was 34.63, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of EMQQ shows these updates.
Does Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) stock pay dividends?
Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) is currently valued at 34.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.38% and USD. View the chart live to track EMQQ movements.
How to buy EMQQ stock?
You can buy Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) shares at the current price of 34.76. Orders are usually placed near 34.76 or 35.06, while 35 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow EMQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMQQ stock?
Investing in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) involves considering the yearly range 30.10 - 38.01 and current price 34.76. Many compare -0.03% and -0.37% before placing orders at 34.76 or 35.06. Explore the EMQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) in the past year was 38.01. Within 30.10 - 38.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) performance using the live chart.
What are Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) (EMQQ) over the year was 30.10. Comparing it with the current 34.76 and 30.10 - 38.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMQQ stock split?
Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.63, and -7.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.63
- Open
- 34.77
- Bid
- 34.76
- Ask
- 35.06
- Low
- 34.69
- High
- 34.90
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- -0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.37%
- Year Change
- -7.38%