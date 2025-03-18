QuotesSections
Currencies / EMCR
Back to US Stock Market

EMCR: Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve

36.24 USD 0.06 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMCR exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.99 and at a high of 36.33.

Follow Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMCR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMCR stock price today?

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve stock is priced at 36.24 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 36.18, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of EMCR shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve is currently valued at 36.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.54% and USD. View the chart live to track EMCR movements.

How to buy EMCR stock?

You can buy Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve shares at the current price of 36.24. Orders are usually placed near 36.24 or 36.54, while 16 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow EMCR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMCR stock?

Investing in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve involves considering the yearly range 25.88 - 36.33 and current price 36.24. Many compare 7.22% and 22.81% before placing orders at 36.24 or 36.54. Explore the EMCR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Columbia Emerging Markets Core ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Columbia Emerging Markets Core ETF in the past year was 36.33. Within 25.88 - 36.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve performance using the live chart.

What are Columbia Emerging Markets Core ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Columbia Emerging Markets Core ETF (EMCR) over the year was 25.88. Comparing it with the current 36.24 and 25.88 - 36.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMCR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMCR stock split?

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improve has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.18, and 11.54% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.99 36.33
Year Range
25.88 36.33
Previous Close
36.18
Open
36.33
Bid
36.24
Ask
36.54
Low
35.99
High
36.33
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
7.22%
6 Months Change
22.81%
Year Change
11.54%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8