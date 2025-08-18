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EIM: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa
EIM exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.67 and at a high of 9.72.
Follow Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
EIM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EIM stock price today?
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa stock is priced at 9.72 today. It trades within 9.67 - 9.72, yesterday's close was 9.62, and trading volume reached 456. The live price chart of EIM shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa is currently valued at 9.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EIM movements.
How to buy EIM stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa shares at the current price of 9.72. Orders are usually placed near 9.72 or 10.02, while 456 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow EIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIM stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa involves considering the yearly range 9.49 - 10.52 and current price 9.72. Many compare 0.93% and -2.90% before placing orders at 9.72 or 10.02. Explore the EIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa in the past year was 10.52. Within 9.49 - 10.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa (EIM) over the year was 9.49. Comparing it with the current 9.72 and 9.49 - 10.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIM stock split?
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest, $.01 pa has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.62, and -0.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.62
- Open
- 9.67
- Bid
- 9.72
- Ask
- 10.02
- Low
- 9.67
- High
- 9.72
- Volume
- 456
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.90%
- Year Change
- -0.92%