EDBLW: Edible Garden AG Incorporated - Warrant

0.1146 USD 0.0028 (2.39%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EDBLW exchange rate has changed by -2.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0976 and at a high of 0.1147.

Follow Edible Garden AG Incorporated - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EDBLW News

Daily Range
0.0976 0.1147
Year Range
0.0052 0.3550
Previous Close
0.1174
Open
0.0976
Bid
0.1146
Ask
0.1176
Low
0.0976
High
0.1147
Volume
6
Daily Change
-2.39%
Month Change
-24.65%
6 Months Change
128.29%
Year Change
690.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev