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DYLG: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF
DYLG exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.77 and at a high of 28.79.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DYLG stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock is priced at 28.79 today. It trades within 28.77 - 28.79, yesterday's close was 28.90, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DYLG shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF is currently valued at 28.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.92% and USD. View the chart live to track DYLG movements.
How to buy DYLG stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF shares at the current price of 28.79. Orders are usually placed near 28.79 or 29.09, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow DYLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DYLG stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 28.93 and current price 28.79. Many compare 1.16% and 7.09% before placing orders at 28.79 or 29.09. Explore the DYLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the past year was 28.93. Within 24.92 - 28.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (DYLG) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 28.79 and 24.92 - 28.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DYLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DYLG stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.90, and 5.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.90
- Open
- 28.77
- Bid
- 28.79
- Ask
- 29.09
- Low
- 28.77
- High
- 28.79
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.09%
- Year Change
- 5.92%