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DYFI: IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
DYFI exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.66 and at a high of 22.68.
Follow IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DYFI stock price today?
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 22.66 today. It trades within 22.66 - 22.68, yesterday's close was 22.61, and trading volume reached 223. The live price chart of DYFI shows these updates.
Does IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 22.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track DYFI movements.
How to buy DYFI stock?
You can buy IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.66. Orders are usually placed near 22.66 or 22.96, while 223 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow DYFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DYFI stock?
Investing in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.50 - 23.47 and current price 22.66. Many compare 0.31% and -2.20% before placing orders at 22.66 or 22.96. Explore the DYFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 23.47. Within 22.50 - 23.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) over the year was 22.50. Comparing it with the current 22.66 and 22.50 - 23.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DYFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DYFI stock split?
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.61, and -2.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.61
- Open
- 22.67
- Bid
- 22.66
- Ask
- 22.96
- Low
- 22.66
- High
- 22.68
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.20%
- Year Change
- -2.50%