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DUKZ: Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF
DUKZ exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.24 and at a high of 25.30.
Follow Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUKZ stock price today?
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock is priced at 25.30 today. It trades within 25.24 - 25.30, yesterday's close was 25.17, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DUKZ shows these updates.
Does Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF is currently valued at 25.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.38% and USD. View the chart live to track DUKZ movements.
How to buy DUKZ stock?
You can buy Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.30. Orders are usually placed near 25.30 or 25.60, while 4 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow DUKZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUKZ stock?
Investing in Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.72 - 25.94 and current price 25.30. Many compare 0.28% and -0.94% before placing orders at 25.30 or 25.60. Explore the DUKZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF in the past year was 25.94. Within 24.72 - 25.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) over the year was 24.72. Comparing it with the current 25.30 and 24.72 - 25.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUKZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUKZ stock split?
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.17, and -1.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.17
- Open
- 25.27
- Bid
- 25.30
- Ask
- 25.60
- Low
- 25.24
- High
- 25.30
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.94%
- Year Change
- -1.38%