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DUKX: Ocean Park International ETF
DUKX exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.86 and at a high of 28.86.
Follow Ocean Park International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUKX stock price today?
Ocean Park International ETF stock is priced at 28.86 today. It trades within 28.86 - 28.86, yesterday's close was 28.73, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DUKX shows these updates.
Does Ocean Park International ETF stock pay dividends?
Ocean Park International ETF is currently valued at 28.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.25% and USD. View the chart live to track DUKX movements.
How to buy DUKX stock?
You can buy Ocean Park International ETF shares at the current price of 28.86. Orders are usually placed near 28.86 or 29.16, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DUKX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUKX stock?
Investing in Ocean Park International ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.50 - 29.23 and current price 28.86. Many compare 2.45% and 0.80% before placing orders at 28.86 or 29.16. Explore the DUKX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ocean Park International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ocean Park International ETF in the past year was 29.23. Within 26.50 - 29.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ocean Park International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ocean Park International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) over the year was 26.50. Comparing it with the current 28.86 and 26.50 - 29.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUKX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUKX stock split?
Ocean Park International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.73, and 1.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.73
- Open
- 28.86
- Bid
- 28.86
- Ask
- 29.16
- Low
- 28.86
- High
- 28.86
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.80%
- Year Change
- 1.25%