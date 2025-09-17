QuotesSections
Currencies / DTSTW
DTSTW: Data Storage Corporation - Warrant

0.2086 USD 0.0246 (13.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTSTW exchange rate has changed by 13.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1787 and at a high of 0.2100.

Follow Data Storage Corporation - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1787 0.2100
Year Range
0.0706 0.7900
Previous Close
0.1840
Open
0.1840
Bid
0.2086
Ask
0.2116
Low
0.1787
High
0.2100
Volume
8
Daily Change
13.37%
Month Change
24.24%
6 Months Change
-40.45%
Year Change
-61.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev