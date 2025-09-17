Currencies / DTSTW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DTSTW: Data Storage Corporation - Warrant
0.2086 USD 0.0246 (13.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DTSTW exchange rate has changed by 13.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1787 and at a high of 0.2100.
Follow Data Storage Corporation - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.1787 0.2100
Year Range
0.0706 0.7900
- Previous Close
- 0.1840
- Open
- 0.1840
- Bid
- 0.2086
- Ask
- 0.2116
- Low
- 0.1787
- High
- 0.2100
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 13.37%
- Month Change
- 24.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -40.45%
- Year Change
- -61.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev