DSTX: Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
DSTX exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.79 and at a high of 29.91.
Follow Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
What is DSTX stock price today?
Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock is priced at 29.79 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 29.96, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DSTX shows these updates.
Does Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF is currently valued at 29.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.64% and USD. View the chart live to track DSTX movements.
How to buy DSTX stock?
You can buy Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF shares at the current price of 29.79. Orders are usually placed near 29.79 or 30.09, while 3 and -0.40% show market activity. Follow DSTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSTX stock?
Investing in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.55 - 30.33 and current price 29.79. Many compare 2.94% and 18.50% before placing orders at 29.79 or 30.09. Explore the DSTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the past year was 30.33. Within 22.55 - 30.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) over the year was 22.55. Comparing it with the current 29.79 and 22.55 - 30.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSTX stock split?
Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.96, and 15.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.96
- Open
- 29.91
- Bid
- 29.79
- Ask
- 30.09
- Low
- 29.79
- High
- 29.91
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.50%
- Year Change
- 15.64%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- 1.7%
- 2.1%
- -0.3%
- -0.4%
- 0.0%
- 45.8
- 41.5
- 7.326 M
- 7.181 M
- 94.2
- 100.7
- 97.8