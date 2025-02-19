QuotesSections
DSTX: Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

29.79 USD 0.17 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DSTX exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.79 and at a high of 29.91.

Follow Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
29.79 29.91
Year Range
22.55 30.33
Previous Close
29.96
Open
29.91
Bid
29.79
Ask
30.09
Low
29.79
High
29.91
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.57%
Month Change
2.94%
6 Months Change
18.50%
Year Change
15.64%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8