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DSM: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc
DSM exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.89 and at a high of 5.92.
Follow BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSM News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Downing Strategic Micro-Cap delists from London Stock Exchange
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DSM stock price today?
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc stock is priced at 5.91 today. It trades within 5.89 - 5.92, yesterday's close was 5.87, and trading volume reached 295. The live price chart of DSM shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc is currently valued at 5.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD. View the chart live to track DSM movements.
How to buy DSM stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc shares at the current price of 5.91. Orders are usually placed near 5.91 or 6.21, while 295 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow DSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSM stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.62 - 6.28 and current price 5.91. Many compare 1.55% and -4.52% before placing orders at 5.91 or 6.21. Explore the DSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc in the past year was 6.28. Within 5.62 - 6.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (DSM) over the year was 5.62. Comparing it with the current 5.91 and 5.62 - 6.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSM stock split?
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.87, and 4.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.87
- Open
- 5.89
- Bid
- 5.91
- Ask
- 6.21
- Low
- 5.89
- High
- 5.92
- Volume
- 295
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.52%
- Year Change
- 4.60%