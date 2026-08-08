- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DJUN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June
DJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.13 and at a high of 50.23.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DJUN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 50.22 today. It trades within 50.13 - 50.23, yesterday's close was 50.07, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of DJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 50.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.72% and USD. View the chart live to track DJUN movements.
How to buy DJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 50.22. Orders are usually placed near 50.22 or 50.52, while 13 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow DJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 51.41 and current price 50.22. Many compare 1.09% and 5.31% before placing orders at 50.22 or 50.52. Explore the DJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 51.41. Within 45.73 - 51.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June (DJUN) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 50.22 and 45.73 - 51.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJUN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.07, and 9.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.07
- Open
- 50.21
- Bid
- 50.22
- Ask
- 50.52
- Low
- 50.13
- High
- 50.23
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.31%
- Year Change
- 9.72%