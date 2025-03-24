QuotesSections
DFLIW
DFLIW: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp - Warrant

0.0300 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DFLIW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0299 and at a high of 0.0359.

Follow Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0299 0.0359
Year Range
0.0070 0.0889
Previous Close
0.0300
Open
0.0359
Bid
0.0300
Ask
0.0330
Low
0.0299
High
0.0359
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-4.46%
6 Months Change
50.00%
Year Change
0.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev