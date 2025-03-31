Currencies / CTSO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CTSO: Cytosorbents Corporation
0.91 USD 0.01 (1.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTSO exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.87 and at a high of 0.92.
Follow Cytosorbents Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTSO News
- CytoSorbents at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Regulatory Challenges
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- FDA upholds denial of CytoSorbents’ DrugSorb-ATR device, offers path forward
- Cytosorbents stock plunges after regulatory setbacks for key device
- CytoSorbents receives FDA appeal hearing date for DrugSorb-ATR device
- CytoSorbents files appeal with FDA over denied device application
- CytoSorbents Q1 2025 slides: Revenue dips 3% as company targets breakeven by year-end
- Cytosorbents announces voting results from annual meeting
- CytoSorbents Warrants Expire Worthless as Stock Price Fails Threshold
- CytoSorbents to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- CytoSorbents device cuts bleeding in CABG patients
- Cytosorbents Crp earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.87 0.92
Year Range
0.71 1.61
- Previous Close
- 0.92
- Open
- 0.91
- Bid
- 0.91
- Ask
- 1.21
- Low
- 0.87
- High
- 0.92
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.00%
- Year Change
- -40.91%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev