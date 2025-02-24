QuotesSections
CRGOW
CRGOW: Freightos Limited - Warrants

0.2568 USD 0.0290 (12.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRGOW exchange rate has changed by 12.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2450 and at a high of 0.2625.

Follow Freightos Limited - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2450 0.2625
Year Range
0.0580 0.4000
Previous Close
0.2278
Open
0.2450
Bid
0.2568
Ask
0.2598
Low
0.2450
High
0.2625
Volume
49
Daily Change
12.73%
Month Change
4.99%
6 Months Change
40.33%
Year Change
185.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev