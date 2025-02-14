Currencies / CRBP
CRBP: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
10.27 USD 0.90 (9.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRBP exchange rate has changed by 9.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.60 and at a high of 11.24.
Follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRBP News
- Can Cannabis Stocks Reverse Their Prolonged Downtrend?
- Corbus (CRBP) Q2 Loss Beats Estimates
- Corbus to present updated CRB-701 cancer drug data at ESMO 2025
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock rises after ESMO abstract acceptance
- Corbus begins multiple ascending dose portion of CRB-913 obesity trial
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed with its Nectin-4 Targeting ADC CRB-701 in Combination with Pembrolizumab
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 3rd Annual Piper Obesity Symposium
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Is Its Pipeline Really Worthless After Negative Data?
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating and $40 target for Corbus stock
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Mizuho cuts Corbus Pharma stock target to $32, keeps Outperform
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data From Its First US-Based Trial Of Lead Cancer Drug Candidate - Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)
Daily Range
9.60 11.24
Year Range
4.64 20.88
- Previous Close
- 9.37
- Open
- 9.78
- Bid
- 10.27
- Ask
- 10.57
- Low
- 9.60
- High
- 11.24
- Volume
- 928
- Daily Change
- 9.61%
- Month Change
- 10.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 91.60%
- Year Change
- -50.58%
