CPAY
305.35 USD 0.21 (0.07%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPAY exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 302.48 and at a high of 306.05.
Daily Range
302.48 306.05
Year Range
269.02 400.82
- Previous Close
- 305.14
- Open
- 303.66
- Bid
- 305.35
- Ask
- 305.65
- Low
- 302.48
- High
- 306.05
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- -4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.86%
- Year Change
- -2.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%