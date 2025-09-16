QuotesSections
CPAY
CPAY

305.35 USD 0.21 (0.07%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CPAY exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 302.48 and at a high of 306.05.

Daily Range
302.48 306.05
Year Range
269.02 400.82
Previous Close
305.14
Open
303.66
Bid
305.35
Ask
305.65
Low
302.48
High
306.05
Volume
245
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
-4.33%
6 Months Change
-11.86%
Year Change
-2.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%