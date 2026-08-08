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COYY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF
COYY exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.53 and at a high of 16.70.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF stock is priced at 16.66 today. It trades within 16.53 - 16.70, yesterday's close was 16.68, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of COYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF is currently valued at 16.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.59% and USD. View the chart live to track COYY movements.
How to buy COYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF shares at the current price of 16.66. Orders are usually placed near 16.66 or 16.96, while 31 and 0.79% show market activity. Follow COYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.43 - 20.83 and current price 16.66. Many compare -1.36% and 262.17% before placing orders at 16.66 or 16.96. Explore the COYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF in the past year was 20.83. Within 3.43 - 20.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF (COYY) over the year was 3.43. Comparing it with the current 16.66 and 3.43 - 20.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST COIN ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.68, and -13.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.68
- Open
- 16.53
- Bid
- 16.66
- Ask
- 16.96
- Low
- 16.53
- High
- 16.70
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 262.17%
- Year Change
- -13.59%