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CNQQ: Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF
CNQQ exchange rate has changed by 1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.55 and at a high of 24.68.
Follow Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNQQ stock price today?
Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF stock is priced at 24.66 today. It trades within 24.55 - 24.68, yesterday's close was 24.23, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CNQQ shows these updates.
Does Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF is currently valued at 24.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.45% and USD. View the chart live to track CNQQ movements.
How to buy CNQQ stock?
You can buy Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF shares at the current price of 24.66. Orders are usually placed near 24.66 or 24.96, while 14 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow CNQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNQQ stock?
Investing in Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.24 - 26.79 and current price 24.66. Many compare 6.34% and 9.80% before placing orders at 24.66 or 24.96. Explore the CNQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF in the past year was 26.79. Within 21.24 - 26.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF (CNQQ) over the year was 21.24. Comparing it with the current 24.66 and 21.24 - 26.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNQQ stock split?
Rayliant-ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.23, and 0.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.23
- Open
- 24.57
- Bid
- 24.66
- Ask
- 24.96
- Low
- 24.55
- High
- 24.68
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.77%
- Month Change
- 6.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.80%
- Year Change
- 0.45%