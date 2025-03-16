QuotesSections
Currencies / CMSA
Back to US Stock Market

CMSA: CMS Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207

23.4000 USD 0.1000 (0.43%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMSA exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.3602 and at a high of 23.5900.

Follow CMS Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMSA News

Daily Range
23.3602 23.5900
Year Range
20.6600 25.3300
Previous Close
23.5000
Open
23.4750
Bid
23.4000
Ask
23.4030
Low
23.3602
High
23.5900
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
4.13%
6 Months Change
7.07%
Year Change
-6.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%