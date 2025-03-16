Currencies / CMSA
CMSA: CMS Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207
23.4000 USD 0.1000 (0.43%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMSA exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.3602 and at a high of 23.5900.
Follow CMS Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
23.3602 23.5900
Year Range
20.6600 25.3300
- Previous Close
- 23.5000
- Open
- 23.4750
- Bid
- 23.4000
- Ask
- 23.4030
- Low
- 23.3602
- High
- 23.5900
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 4.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.07%
- Year Change
- -6.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%