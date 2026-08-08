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CFIT: Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF
CFIT exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.86 and at a high of 25.89.
Follow Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CFIT stock price today?
Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF stock is priced at 25.89 today. It trades within 25.86 - 25.89, yesterday's close was 25.86, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of CFIT shows these updates.
Does Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF is currently valued at 25.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track CFIT movements.
How to buy CFIT stock?
You can buy Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF shares at the current price of 25.89. Orders are usually placed near 25.89 or 26.19, while 5 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow CFIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFIT stock?
Investing in Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 26.45 and current price 25.89. Many compare 0.43% and 0.31% before placing orders at 25.89 or 26.19. Explore the CFIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF in the past year was 26.45. Within 24.58 - 26.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF (CFIT) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 25.89 and 24.58 - 26.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFIT stock split?
Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.86, and 0.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.86
- Open
- 25.87
- Bid
- 25.89
- Ask
- 26.19
- Low
- 25.86
- High
- 25.89
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.31%
- Year Change
- 0.08%