QuotesSections
Currencies / CEROW
Back to US Stock Market

CEROW: CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.0143 USD 0.0005 (3.62%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CEROW exchange rate has changed by 3.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0142 and at a high of 0.0143.

Follow CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0142 0.0143
Year Range
0.0030 0.0623
Previous Close
0.0138
Open
0.0143
Bid
0.0143
Ask
0.0173
Low
0.0142
High
0.0143
Volume
3
Daily Change
3.62%
Month Change
-21.86%
6 Months Change
5.93%
Year Change
70.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev