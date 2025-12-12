- Overview
CEPT: Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc.
CEPT exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.80 and at a high of 11.00.
Follow Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEPT stock price today?
Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. stock is priced at 10.89 today. It trades within 10.80 - 11.00, yesterday's close was 10.80, and trading volume reached 395. The live price chart of CEPT shows these updates.
Does Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is currently valued at 10.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.91% and USD. View the chart live to track CEPT movements.
How to buy CEPT stock?
You can buy Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.89. Orders are usually placed near 10.89 or 11.19, while 395 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow CEPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEPT stock?
Investing in Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.32 - 13.25 and current price 10.89. Many compare 1.97% and -1.54% before placing orders at 10.89 or 11.19. Explore the CEPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. in the past year was 13.25. Within 10.32 - 13.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (CEPT) over the year was 10.32. Comparing it with the current 10.89 and 10.32 - 13.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEPT stock split?
Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.80, and -0.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.80
- Open
- 10.90
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- Low
- 10.80
- High
- 11.00
- Volume
- 395
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.54%
- Year Change
- -0.91%
