QuotesSections
Currencies / CELUW
Back to US Stock Market

CELUW: Celularity Inc - Warrant

0.0499 USD 0.0001 (0.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CELUW exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0360 and at a high of 0.0499.

Follow Celularity Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0360 0.0499
Year Range
0.0079 4583.6000
Previous Close
0.0500
Open
0.0400
Bid
0.0499
Ask
0.0529
Low
0.0360
High
0.0499
Volume
29
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
-16.83%
6 Months Change
21.71%
Year Change
399.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev