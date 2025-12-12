- Overview
CCII: Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II
CCII exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.23 and at a high of 10.31.
Follow Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCII stock price today?
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II stock is priced at 10.26 today. It trades within 10.23 - 10.31, yesterday's close was 10.23, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of CCII shows these updates.
Does Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II stock pay dividends?
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II is currently valued at 10.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD. View the chart live to track CCII movements.
How to buy CCII stock?
You can buy Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II shares at the current price of 10.26. Orders are usually placed near 10.26 or 10.56, while 99 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow CCII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCII stock?
Investing in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II involves considering the yearly range 10.07 - 10.46 and current price 10.26. Many compare 0.20% and 0.59% before placing orders at 10.26 or 10.56. Explore the CCII price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the past year was 10.46. Within 10.07 - 10.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (CCII) over the year was 10.07. Comparing it with the current 10.26 and 10.07 - 10.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCII stock split?
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.23, and 0.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.23
- Open
- 10.23
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 10.23
- High
- 10.31
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.59%
- Year Change
- 0.59%
