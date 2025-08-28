QuotesSections
Currencies / CCGWW
Back to US Stock Market

CCGWW: Cheche Group Inc - Warrant

0.0419 USD 0.0060 (16.71%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCGWW exchange rate has changed by 16.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0311 and at a high of 0.0420.

Follow Cheche Group Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCGWW News

Daily Range
0.0311 0.0420
Year Range
0.0140 0.0620
Previous Close
0.0359
Open
0.0311
Bid
0.0419
Ask
0.0449
Low
0.0311
High
0.0420
Volume
13
Daily Change
16.71%
Month Change
50.18%
6 Months Change
54.61%
Year Change
136.72%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev