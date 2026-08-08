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CBTJ: Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January
CBTJ exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.76 and at a high of 17.83.
Follow Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CBTJ stock price today?
Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January stock is priced at 17.81 today. It trades within 17.76 - 17.83, yesterday's close was 17.73, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of CBTJ shows these updates.
Does Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January is currently valued at 17.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track CBTJ movements.
How to buy CBTJ stock?
You can buy Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January shares at the current price of 17.81. Orders are usually placed near 17.81 or 18.11, while 83 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow CBTJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CBTJ stock?
Investing in Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 17.22 - 20.67 and current price 17.81. Many compare 0.74% and -6.17% before placing orders at 17.81 or 18.11. Explore the CBTJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January in the past year was 20.67. Within 17.22 - 20.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January (CBTJ) over the year was 17.22. Comparing it with the current 17.81 and 17.22 - 20.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CBTJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CBTJ stock split?
Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.73, and -4.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.73
- Open
- 17.76
- Bid
- 17.81
- Ask
- 18.11
- Low
- 17.76
- High
- 17.83
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.17%
- Year Change
- -4.84%