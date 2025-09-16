QuotesSections
Currencies / CBNA
CBNA

31.80 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CBNA exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.79 and at a high of 32.35.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
31.79 32.35
Year Range
20.57 32.35
Previous Close
31.76
Open
32.12
Bid
31.80
Ask
32.10
Low
31.79
High
32.35
Volume
14
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
5.44%
6 Months Change
33.05%
Year Change
47.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%