CAOS: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF
CAOS exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.51 and at a high of 89.58.
Follow EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAOS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAOS stock price today?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock is priced at 89.53 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 89.56, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of CAOS shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF is currently valued at 89.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track CAOS movements.
How to buy CAOS stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF shares at the current price of 89.53. Orders are usually placed near 89.53 or 89.83, while 46 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow CAOS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAOS stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 86.50 - 92.07 and current price 89.53. Many compare 0.30% and 1.72% before placing orders at 89.53 or 89.83. Explore the CAOS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the past year was 92.07. Within 86.50 - 92.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) over the year was 86.50. Comparing it with the current 89.53 and 86.50 - 92.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAOS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAOS stock split?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.56, and 3.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.56
- Open
- 89.51
- Bid
- 89.53
- Ask
- 89.83
- Low
- 89.51
- High
- 89.58
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.72%
- Year Change
- 3.50%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8