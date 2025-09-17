QuotesSections
BTBDW: BT Brands Inc - Warrant

0.3990 USD 0.0599 (13.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BTBDW exchange rate has changed by -13.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3990 and at a high of 0.3990.

Follow BT Brands Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3990 0.3990
Year Range
0.0300 0.7248
Previous Close
0.4589
Open
0.3990
Bid
0.3990
Ask
0.4020
Low
0.3990
High
0.3990
Volume
1
Daily Change
-13.05%
Month Change
22.54%
6 Months Change
892.54%
Year Change
469.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev