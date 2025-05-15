Currencies / BRN
BRN: Barnwell Industries Inc
1.17 USD 0.03 (2.63%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRN exchange rate has changed by 2.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.13 and at a high of 1.19.
Follow Barnwell Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BRN News
- Barnwell Announces Second Adjournment of 2025 Annual Meeting Due to Ned Sherwood’s Refusal to Submit Votes Solicited from Shareholders
- Barnwell Shareholders Adjourn 2025 Annual Meeting Due to Ned Sherwood’s Refusal to Submit Votes Solicited from Shareholders
- Delaware court backs Barnwell in director nomination dispute
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results for its Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Daily Range
1.13 1.19
Year Range
1.08 2.40
- Previous Close
- 1.14
- Open
- 1.16
- Bid
- 1.17
- Ask
- 1.47
- Low
- 1.13
- High
- 1.19
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 2.63%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.22%
- Year Change
- -48.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev