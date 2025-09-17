QuotesSections
Currencies / BRLSW
Back to US Stock Market

BRLSW: Borealis Foods Inc - Warrant

0.0760 USD 0.0040 (5.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BRLSW exchange rate has changed by -5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0760 and at a high of 0.0760.

Follow Borealis Foods Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0760 0.0760
Year Range
0.0610 0.1605
Previous Close
0.0800
Open
0.0760
Bid
0.0760
Ask
0.0790
Low
0.0760
High
0.0760
Volume
1
Daily Change
-5.00%
Month Change
8.57%
6 Months Change
-36.67%
Year Change
-7.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev