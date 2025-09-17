QuotesSections
Currencies / BLDEW
BLDEW: Blade Air Mobility Inc - Warrants

0.1790 USD 0.0118 (7.06%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLDEW exchange rate has changed by 7.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1705 and at a high of 0.1790.

Follow Blade Air Mobility Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1705 0.1790
Year Range
0.1161 0.5901
Previous Close
0.1672
Open
0.1738
Bid
0.1790
Ask
0.1820
Low
0.1705
High
0.1790
Volume
30
Daily Change
7.06%
Month Change
-22.17%
6 Months Change
-44.06%
Year Change
-28.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev