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BGY: Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BGY exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.77 and at a high of 5.83.
Follow Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGY News
- BGY: A Good International CEF If You Are Willing To Sacrifice Upside For Income (NYSE:BGY)
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- BGY: NAV Has Increased But Still Not A Buy (NYSE:BGY)
- BGY: International Focused Call Writing Fund Delivering A Monthly Payout (NYSE:BGY)
- BGY: Inconsistent NAV Growth Limits The Appeal (NYSE:BGY)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGY stock price today?
Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock is priced at 5.83 today. It trades within 5.77 - 5.83, yesterday's close was 5.78, and trading volume reached 299. The live price chart of BGY shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is currently valued at 5.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BGY movements.
How to buy BGY stock?
You can buy Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares at the current price of 5.83. Orders are usually placed near 5.83 or 6.13, while 299 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow BGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGY stock?
Investing in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust involves considering the yearly range 5.19 - 6.23 and current price 5.83. Many compare 0.52% and -5.05% before placing orders at 5.83 or 6.13. Explore the BGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the past year was 6.23. Within 5.19 - 6.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) over the year was 5.19. Comparing it with the current 5.83 and 5.19 - 6.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGY stock split?
Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.78, and 1.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.78
- Open
- 5.80
- Bid
- 5.83
- Ask
- 6.13
- Low
- 5.77
- High
- 5.83
- Volume
- 299
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.05%
- Year Change
- 1.75%