Currencies / BFRIW
BFRIW: Biofrontera Inc - Warrants

0.1067 USD 0.0012 (1.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BFRIW exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1067 and at a high of 0.1067.

Follow Biofrontera Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1067 0.1067
Year Range
0.0157 0.2770
Previous Close
0.1079
Open
0.1067
Bid
0.1067
Ask
0.1097
Low
0.1067
High
0.1067
Volume
1
Daily Change
-1.11%
Month Change
-21.25%
6 Months Change
37.32%
Year Change
335.51%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev