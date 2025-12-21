- Overview
BCSS: Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp.
BCSS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0900 and at a high of 10.0950.
Follow Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCSS stock price today?
Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. stock is priced at 10.0900 today. It trades within 10.0900 - 10.0950, yesterday's close was 10.0900, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BCSS shows these updates.
Does Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. stock pay dividends?
Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. is currently valued at 10.0900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track BCSS movements.
How to buy BCSS stock?
You can buy Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0900. Orders are usually placed near 10.0900 or 10.0930, while 16 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow BCSS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCSS stock?
Investing in Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. involves considering the yearly range 10.0596 - 10.1200 and current price 10.0900. Many compare 0.20% and 0.20% before placing orders at 10.0900 or 10.0930. Explore the BCSS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. in the past year was 10.1200. Within 10.0596 - 10.1200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. (BCSS) over the year was 10.0596. Comparing it with the current 10.0900 and 10.0596 - 10.1200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCSS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCSS stock split?
Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0900, and 0.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0900
- Open
- 10.0950
- Bid
- 10.0900
- Ask
- 10.0930
- Low
- 10.0900
- High
- 10.0950
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.20%
- Year Change
- 0.20%