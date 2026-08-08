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BCOR: Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF
BCOR exchange rate has changed by -2.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.25 and at a high of 23.23.
Follow Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCOR stock price today?
Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF stock is priced at 21.25 today. It trades within 21.25 - 23.23, yesterday's close was 21.89, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of BCOR shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF is currently valued at 21.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.11% and USD. View the chart live to track BCOR movements.
How to buy BCOR stock?
You can buy Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF shares at the current price of 21.25. Orders are usually placed near 21.25 or 21.55, while 15 and -8.52% show market activity. Follow BCOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCOR stock?
Investing in Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.50 - 36.88 and current price 21.25. Many compare -1.98% and -4.45% before placing orders at 21.25 or 21.55. Explore the BCOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF in the past year was 36.88. Within 20.50 - 36.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR) over the year was 20.50. Comparing it with the current 21.25 and 20.50 - 36.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCOR stock split?
Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.89, and -32.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.89
- Open
- 23.23
- Bid
- 21.25
- Ask
- 21.55
- Low
- 21.25
- High
- 23.23
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -2.92%
- Month Change
- -1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.45%
- Year Change
- -32.11%